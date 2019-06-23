The Columbus Destroyers fell to the Philadelphia Soul on Saturday night 42-35. It was a hard-fought performance from Columbus who looked to close out a three-game homestand with a win. Quarterback Grant Russell went 28-of-39 passing for 237 yards and five touchdowns. The signal-caller turned the ball over three times, which was something that hadn’t occurred in the previous two games.

It was another impressive performance from wide receiver Fabian Guerra. He caught nine passes for 75 yards and three touchdowns.

Philadelphia got started early in the first quarter. Soul quarterback Dan Raudabaugh handed the ball off to fullback Adrian Ferns who scamped the ball down to the two-yard line. He would punch the ball in on the following play to give the visitors a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Columbus answered back on the next drive. Grant Russell connected with receiver Paul Browning to level the score at 7-7. Both teams traded punches in the second quarter but Philadelphia claimed a slim 27-21 lead heading into halftime.

A pair of interceptions for both teams opened up the second half. Grant Russell was picked off on the opening drive for the Destroyers but defensive back Varmah Sonie regained possession after intercepting quarterback Dan Raudabaugh on the next possession. Columbus would capitalize and regain the read following a touchdown pass from Russell to Browing to give the hosts a 28-27 lead. In the fourth quarter, the Soul grabbed the lead and didn’t relinquish it. The visitors scored twice and added a two-point conversion to claim a 42-35 win.