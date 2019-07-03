Dennison Depot: WWII Dreamsville

By Giles Kennedy

Family and Travel Columnist

“Take me to Dreamsville, Ohio”

The iconic Glenn Miller song was heard by many sailors, soldiers, airmen, marine and support personnel. The main way to get to the war-front was rail.

Many in Ohio don’t know that Dennison, Ohio was one of the busiest railroad stations in the country. Many don’t know one of the most famous Salvation Army canteens was hosted here.

Folks, welcome to Dreamsville.

Dennison, Ohio started long ago in the 1880’s as a main yard for servicing and maintenance for the Pennsylvania Railroad. It was the 2nd largest yard outside of Altoona, PA.

Serving America’s troops started in World War I. This tradition carried over to World War II. Thus why the homefront effort and collective work made this town and the depot an historical place.

This depot was not just a major railroad site. It carried dreams, fears and hopes for all serving World War II. The Salvation Army and local citizens shown hospitality and welcoming to all service personnel.

“The same hospitality that was shown at the canteen then, it is carried over now when you visit us today:” stated Wendy Zucal, director of the Dennison Railroad Depot Museum. “You can still get a cup of coffee and free cookies”.

The modern interpretation of Dreamsville is enclosed in the restored station and rail cars.

On the Columbus Wired Facebook Page; you can see the full photo album from our July 2nd visit.

Here’s basic facts on visiting….

Admission Prices

Adults : $8.00

Seniors : $6.00

Students : $ 6.00

Children (7 to 17) : $4.00

Children under 7 : FREE

Hours Of Operation

Monday : CLOSED

Tuesday – Friday : 10am to 5pm

Saturday : 11am to 4pm

Sunday : 11am to 3pm

Dennison Railroad Depot Museum, P.O. Box 11, 400 Center Street, Dennison, OH 44621

There are also rail excursions in the fall, Polar Express train rides and partner events with Age of Steam Roundhouse in nearby Sugarcreek, Ohio.

Please visit their site for more details

The historical site is also partnered with the Tuscarawas County History Loop; including Schoenbrunn Village and the Uhrichsville Clay Museum. Myself and my daughter will be visiting all three museums in the coming weeks. We will do a profile for both Columbus Wired and the Ohio Railroader Website (partner site).

Whether you visit the Depot alone, or all three sites. It is indeed worth the visit.