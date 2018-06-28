After the Ohio Machine’s record setting 25-13 victory over the New York Lizards on April 30th, Sheens head coach Bear Davis praised the creativity of attacker Connor Cannizzaro. The attacker’s creativity along with with Marcus Holman’s sharpshooting allowed Ohio to claim a tremendous opening day victory and begin its title defense with a bang.

Since that triumph back in April, the Machine are on a skid. The defending Major League Lacrosse champions sit at bottom of the standings with a record of 2-7 and are five and a half games back of the leaders Dallas Rattlers.

On Wednesday afternoon the Machine got some more bad news as Cannizzaro announced his retirement from the league. Sources tell Columbus Wired that Cannizzaro’s retirement wasn’t due to injury and was “100% his decision.”

The former Denver Pioneer went fifth overall in the 2017 Major League Lacrosse draft. Cannizzaro was praised for his ability to breakdown defenses, dictate the pace of the game, and for his ability to throw into the tightest defensive zone to create a quality scoring chances. A 2017 Rookie of the Week, Cannizzaro scored 30 career regular season goals and seven in the 2017 playoffs. He also tallied four goals in Ohio’s championship win over the Denver Outlaws. Cannizzaro finishes with 12 assists and 34 ground balls.

To replace the attacker, the Machine add John Yozzo-Scaperrotta to the active roster. The defender was picked up by the Chesapeake Bayhawks from the player pool in the middle of the 2016 season before being traded to the Atlanta Blaze. He played 11 games and scored two goals for the Blaze. In 2017, he was traded to the Florida Launch where he played in eight games and grabbed six ground balls.