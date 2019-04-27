It’s been eleven years since the Columbus Destroyers last played competitive football but on Saturday night that changes. The Arena Football League (AFL) team returns to action after a lengthy hiatus to take on the Albany Empire at 7 p.m. in Albany, N.Y.

Columbus Wired is pleased to announce that we will provide coverage every step of the way. Covering the team will be Ohio State beat writer Andy Evans, photographer Sameh Fahmi, and Ralph Schudel.

The trio aims to bring you an inside look at the world of Arena Football. Whether is a different perspective with our talented writers or some behind the scenes photos and video, we will be there.

Have tips on what you’d like to see this season? Let us know in the comments below.