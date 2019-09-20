Destroyers Columbus Destroyers announce open tryouts
Do you have dreams of playing professional football? Do you find yourself quoting Uncle Rico from Napoleon Dynamite claiming you can “throw a football a quarter mile?” You’re chance at professional football glory might be with the Columbus Destroyers. The Arena Football franchise is arranging two open tryout sessions later this year.
The first session takes place at Bo Jackson’s Elite Sports in Hilliard, Ohio on December 6th. The second tryout happens in Chicago, Illinois at the Bo Jackson Elite Sports in Lockport, Illinois. That tryout is scheduled for January 10, 2020.
According to the team, players will be tested in various drills including the 40-yard dash, short shuttle, broad jump, and the L drill.
“Our open tryouts provide a tremendous opportunity for players to showcase their skills and live out their dream of playing professional football,” said Dominic Jones, Director of Football Operations. “Our staff is excited to get rolling on the 2020 season and we’re looking forward to evaluating any talent out there who may have been overlooked or not given a fair shot.”
“The staff at Bo Jackson’s Elite Sports have been outstanding to work with,” Jones added. “We are thrilled to partner with them once again for not only our workout in Columbus, but for our open tryout in Chicago as well. The Midwest is loaded with talented football players and we will do everything in our ability to find those who are worthy of an opportunity to make our football team.”
The Destroyers return to Nationwide Arena in 2020 after going just 1-11 in their first season back in the AFL.
Despite the poor record, the team has a number of reasons to be optimistic heading into next season. Head coach Matthew Sauk is looking to build around former Ohio Dominican quarterback Grant Russell as he continues to grow and mature as the team’s signal-caller.
Russell is joined by Co-Rookie of the Year Fabian Guerra who is an emerging talent capable of striking for a score at a moments notice.
Maybe you are the next player to make a difference and bring an AFL championship to Central Ohio.
