Cleveland Weekend Part 2: Lakefront Places That Surprise

By Giles Kennedy

Family and Travel Columnist

With recent travel restrictions lessen, we at Columbus Wired continue to give you great options for family travel.

The previous entry profile day 1 with the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, the West Side Market and Fat Head’s Brewery Middleburg Heights.

What do a pro football team, a Lakefront icon and one of America’s favorite science museums have in common?

They are all in Cleveland and accessible for a family outing.

My family decided on Cleveland for a combined 14th anniversary/family trip.

With the Great Lakes Science Center, North Coast Harbor and First Energy Stadium along Erieside Drive; it was a full day.

We first explored Voinovich Bicentennial Park at North Coast Harbor.

https://www.downtowncleveland.com/play/explore-map/north-coast-harbor

A lot of the area is currently under construction. However, walkways allow access to the Rock N Roll Hall and Fame, the fore mentioned Great Lakes Science Center, and First Energy Stadium.

The park has the iconic “Cleveland” sign in front of Downtown gives a great view of the Cleveland skyline.

Nearby volleyball courts, a large green space and a shoreline walkway and benches give a great place to take many pictures.

There are select family restrooms along the North Coast Harbor walkway.

Even though the Browns aren’t playing right now; First Energy Stadium has a large concourse walkway with plaques and statues paying tribute to Browns greats of the past.

The Browns Pro Shop is available Monday-Saturday in the offseason. It was however closed on Sunday, the day we were there.

Near the Browns gridiron and the Great Lakes Science Center is the Cleveland Firefighters’ Memorial.

A large sculpture depicting two firefighters and a large flame graces the corners of Erieside Drive and Alfred Lerner Way.

Below the figures are names of fallen brothers and sisters of the Cleveland Fire Department.

Once our family was done exploring outside; we explored inside the Great Lakes Science Center.

https://greatscience.com/

Base admission is $16.95 for adults, $13.95 for children 3-12. Other discounted tickets are available and other packages can be purchased. See website for details for hours and admission prices.

The Science Center features the NASA Glenn Visitors Center, interactive displays, and a full 2nd floor of science and mechanical fun.

Docents and volunteers host many classes, hands on science experiences and hours of enjoyment.

This entire adventure really filled the full day.

There are many other great places to explore Cleveland and the Lakefront.

Please check out the Cleveland tourism website for more ideas.

https://www.thisiscleveland.com/