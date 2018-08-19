Bertens and Djokovic Win First Title in Cincinnati

Kiki Bertens and Novak Djokovic each won their maiden Western & Southern Open titles Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati.

For Bertens, the win is her biggest title of her career as her standout summer continues.

Bertens defeated top-ranked Simona Halep 2-6, 7-6(6), 6-2 to win her second title of the year.

Halep came out aggressive, quickly taking the first set 6-2. But Bertens would not be deterred, as she came out and quickly broke Halep’s serve to take a 3-1 lead in the second set.

Halep would break back to level the set at 4-4 with the two competitors moved into a tiebreak.

Bertens would race to a 5-3 lead in the tiebreak but Halep would persist and win the next three points to have championship point. But another booming Bertens forehand would force a Halep forehand error wide. Halep would struggle in the following two rallies as Bertens leveled the match.

The two ladies would exchange breaks to open the decisive set before Bertens gained full control from Halep, who was playing in her tenth match in two weeks. Bertens would break Halep twice more and close out the match with an emphatic ace.

“Winning a title like this, my first hard court title, and then against the No. 1 of the world, getting my career high on Monday,” Bertens said post match. “I don’t know. It’s just everything coming together, I guess.”

In the Men’s Final, Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer 6-4, 6-4 to win his first Western & Southern Open title and complete the Career Golden Masters.

Djokovic, who previously lost in the Cincinnati final to Federer three times, is the first man to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 titles. The Serbian had previously won Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome, Canada, Paris Indoors, and Shanghai.

“It’s a very special moment,” said Djokovic. “It’s the first time I get to stand with a winning trophy in Cincinnati.”

Federer felt Djokovic’s pressure from the start, fighting off two break point in the match’s opening game.

Djokovic would get the only break of the first set with Federer serving at 3-3 before serving out the first 6-4.

Federer would start the second set strong, opening with a break to go up 2-0. However, Djokovic remained steadfast in his relentless defense, leveling the set at 2-2.

Djokovic would again break Federer to go up 5-3 before serving out the match.

Federer had trouble seeing Djokovic’s serve all match, allowing Djokovic to win 71% (25/35) first serve points and 78% (14/18) second serve points.

With the win, Djokovic has won two of the last three big titles in men’s tennis, previously claiming the Wimbledon title in July, and will go into the US Open as one of the heavy favorites.