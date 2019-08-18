Madison Keys, Daniil Medvedev Win in Cincinnati

American Madison Keys and Russian Daniil Medvedev each won their respective finals to win their maiden Western & Southern Open titles.

Keys’ road to the title was a gauntlet, facing Garbine Muguruza, Daria Kasatkina, Simona Halep, Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, and veteran Svetlana Kuznetsova in the final.

Keys, feeling pressure as the crowd favorite and the higher ranked player, feel behind an early break. Serving at 3-5, Keys shifted into another gear, winning the next three games while breaking Kuznetsova twice to close out the first set.

Similar to the first set, Keys would wait until late in the second set to make a run, forcing a tiebreak where her power and pace would overwhelm Kuznetsova.

Keys fired 43 winners and 33 unforced errors to Kuznetsova’s 13 winners and 13 unforced errors.

The win sees Keys pick up her biggest title of her career and return to the WTA Top 10 with loads of confidence heading into the US Open in eight days.

Daniil Medvedev won his first Masters 1000 title in his second final, having reached the final in Montreal last week, losing to Rafael Nadal. In fact, today’s win is Medvedev’s third final in three weeks having lost to Nick Kyrgios in DC two weeks prior.

The ninth-seeded Russian finished off a 7-6(3), 6-4 win over David Goffin with an ace after saving two break points.

Medvedev made good of his semifinal upset over defending champion Novak Djokovic, controlling play and pushing Goffin around the court.

“I’m so exhausted, I almost can’t talk now. But the crowd gave me amazing energy,” said Medvedev of playing his third grueling tournament in three weeks.

The 23-year-old leads the ATP tour with 31 hard court wins and 43 overall wins on tour this year. The title run lifts Medvedev to No. 5 in the ATP rankings and stamps his name as a serious title contender at the US Open.