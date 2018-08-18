Federer & Djokovic To Meet In Cincinnati

[2] Roger Federer and [10] Novak Djokovic will battle Sunday afternoon for the Western & Southern Open title for the fourth time after both men won their semifinal matches Saturday in Mason, Ohio.

After playing both his third round and quarterfinal match on Friday, Roger Federer advanced after [11] David Goffin retired down 7-6(3), 1-1 with an apparent shoulder injury.

With the win, Federer improves to 8-0 in semifinals in Cincinnati. He is also an impressive 7-0 in finals, having won the tournament in 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, and 2015.

The Federer v Djokovic rivalry is as close as can be, with Djokovic leading 23-22. The two are split 17 all on hard courts but Federer has the advantage in Cincinnati, having won over Djokovic in 2009, 2012, and 2015.

Before Djokovic could focus on the finals he had to defeat [7] Marin Cilic 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Djokovic would come out strong, breaking in the third game of the match to take a 2-1 lead. He would ride that singular break to take the first set 6-4.

Cilic, who had won the previous two meetings between the two men, would not be deterred as he came out and took a 3-0 lead to open the second set. He would push that lead to 5-1 before closing out the second set 6-3.

The third set was tight, as Djokovic first jumped out to a 3-1 lead. However, Cilic, the 2016 champion in Cincinnati, would break back and level the match at 3 all. The next momentum swing would determine the match as Djokovic would reel off three games to finish the match 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

“There were a lot of unforced errors from both of us – you could see that neither of us felt at our best,” Djokovic said after the match. “But the third set was really good. Aside from the service game that I dropped after I broke him, the whole set went pretty well.”

Cincinnati is the only ATP Masters 100 even that Djokovic has not won. With the win, Djokovic would be the first man to win had won every Masters 1000 title, something that neither Federer nor Nadal have done.

Federer will be going for his eight Western & Southern Open title 28th Masters 1000 title, and 99th career title. [1] Simona Halep will face Kiki Bertens in the women’s singles final. Halep will be looking to complete the rare Canada/Cincinnati title combo after winning the Rogers Cup title in Montreal last Sunday.