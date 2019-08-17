Djokovic Falls in Cincinnati Semis, Keys Advances.

The Western & Southern Open finals are set as Svetlana Kuznetsova will face [16] Madison Keys and [9] Daniil Medvedev will face [16] David Goffin.

Svetlana Kuznestova notched her third Top 10 win of the week with a 6-2, 6-4 over top seed Ashleigh Barty.

Kuznestova, coming into the tournament ranked No. 153 in the world, received a wildcard entry into the tournament and her vintage form is in full display.

After going down 0-2 to start the match Kuznestova rallied off eight straight games to open a 6-2, 2-0 lead before coasting through the final set.

The Russian veteran was excellent in serve all match, never facing a break point in the second set and winning 67% of her second serve points.

Barty, who would have returned to the No. 1 spot in the WTA rankings with an appearance in the finals, did not seem comfortable on serve and littered the stat sheet with 27 unforced errors.

“I felt like I was kind of in control of the match because I’m moving well, bringing every ball back, playing very consistent. Definitely is bringing more pressure to my opponent. I could read her game well and was really stable in my game. I thought it was the key,” said Kuznestova.

Kuznestova’s appearance in tomorrow’s final marks her first since winning the Citi Open in DC last summer. With a win in the final she will re-enter the Top 50.

Madison Keys booked her spot in the Cincinnati final with a 7-5, 6-4 win over fellow American Sofia Kenin.

Keys, playing great tennis this week powering past Simona Halep and Venus Williams, continued her strong game into Saturday’s semifinals.

Keys would serve for the first set at 5-3 but a loose service game saw Kenin break to level the set. Serving at 6-5, Keys converted her third set point to take a set lead.

The end of the second set saw both women struggle to hole serve as there were four breaks in five service games. Keys held for a 5-4 lead and made a spectacular shot to bring two match points. She would convert her first match point as Kenin pushed a forehand long.

“I thought she was returning really well today and putting a lot of pressure on me,” said on court after her win. “But I knew I could put myself in the position to break back,” Keys That was my biggest thought every time I was down a break point.

Kenin will make her Top 20 debut when the new rankings come out on Monday. Keys will return to the Top 10 with a win in Sunday’s final over Kuznestova, against whom she owns a 3-0 record.

On the men’s side, [16] David Goffin advanced to his first ATP Masters 1000 final (previously 0-4 in Masters 1000 semifinals) after 6-3, 6-4 win over Richard Gasquet. Goffin will take on [9] Daniil Medvedev who upset defending champion Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. Medvedev is playing in his third final in three weeks, losing in Washington to Kyrgios and Montreal to Nadal.