Cincinnati Museum Center: Rebirth of History

Hours

Monday — Sunday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open daily with the exception of Christmas Day and Thanksgiving Day.

Members-only early entry at 9 a.m. on Saturdays.

“Cincinnati Union Terminal was a significant development in the history of Cincinnati transportation. One of the last great American train stations built, Union Terminal is a Cincinnati icon and one of the most widely regarded examples of the art deco style. Since its opening in 1933, Union Terminal has had a long and storied history, from welcoming soldiers home from World War II to becoming the home of three museums, an OMNIMAX® Theater and the Cincinnati History Library and Archives.

After you pick your jaw up off the floor from admiring the largest half-dome in the western hemisphere, ask a member of guest services about the magical whispering fountains. Spend some time admiring the intricate details and stories of the Winold Reiss mosaics and visit Tower A, the original control tower of Union Terminal. Be sure to pick up a sweet treat in the Rookwood-tiled ice cream parlor before heading outside to enjoy it next to the fountain with a unique view of downtown Cincinnati.

Union Terminal completed a historic restoration in November 2018.”

Celebrating my wife and I’s 12th anniversary; as well spending time with our daughter, we planned a day trip to this iconic venue of learning.

The building itself has been around since 1933; however the Museum Center did not come to be until the early 1990’s.

For around $45, our family visited the Duke Energy Children’s Museum, The Cincinnati Museum of Natural History and Science, and the Cincinnati History Museum. There are a few more museums and areas to explore. They feature traveling exhibits plus their own OmniMax theater.

While there is still a lot more exhibits to added from the restoration; there is still much more to see under the largest half dome structure in the Western Hemisphere.

The CMC (as its known) has plenty of restrooms, few dining choices features in the main hall and the children’s museum, as well as an on site Graeter’s in the famed Rockwood Tea Room.

Each part of the museum is extremely interactive. Some long standing favorites including a Public Landing area in the History Museum, a replica Cave area in the Natural History/Science Museum, and everything in the Children’s Museum.

Whether a history or science buff looking for a one day endeavor or a family looking for a getaway; the CMC fits the bill for all.

Additional perks including a free Rotunda and Behind the Scene tour offered to visitors on weekends.

They also throughout the year offer kids science camps, various family and adult oriented special events. Please refer their website for more details.

The Cincinnati Museum Center is a worth while trip and a great rebirth of American History.