Children’s Museum Indy: More Than Just For Kids

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

More than Just a Kids Museum

By Giles Kennedy

Family and Travel Columnist

Columbus Wired

(Front Photo by Joe Bennett; remainder by columnist)

3000 North Meridian Street Indianapolis, IN 46208

317-334-4000

Spring Hours

March 16-May 24, 2019

Museum:

Daily 10 a.m.–5 p.m. (Closed Easter)

Sports Experience:

Includes outdoor and indoor experiences.

Sun.–Wed. 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Thurs.–Sat. 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

More seasonal hours and admission see website

https://www.childrensmuseum.org/visit/hours

My family had been meaning to visit this world renowned museum for several years.

This one day getaway is not merely for children. It started in 1925 after a Indy resident, Mary Stewart Carey; wanted a educational and civic place for kids to learn.

It has had many locations; the present one has been open since 1976. It, too has been expanded with two separate parts. The actual museum; which could be a whole day visit. Then, the outdoor sports area; known as the Riley’s Children Hospital Sports Legends Experience.

Each into itself are filled with family interactive exhibits.

The Children’s Museum is on four floors; including the popular Chocolate Slide (a slide for kids 12 and under to slide down four floors), the Dinosaur Gallery (part of the original museum collection), Experience Space, historical artifacts from Indiana’s past and few traveling exhibits.

Currently in one of the main halls; Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds, will be there until Early April. The current Hot Wheels traveling exhibit at COSI, will be here in May.

Every area had artifacts, exhibits and places where kids and parents alike can join in the fun of learning.

The second half of the museum is the Sports Legends Experience. Many areas outside, it features replica sports fields, ice rinks, and a scale down version of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Kids can shoot hoops, go through football drills, play street hockey, or try their hand at race car driving or pit crew work.

The average family can go for under $100 ( Youth 2-17, $26; Adult 18-59, $33; Senior, $31.50). Ground parking and an enclosed garage next to the grounds is available.

Be forewarned; weekend days are the busiest. However, friendly staff and volunteers helps folks around the museum. There also have an abundance of restrooms, if needed.

My family and our cousin Joe Bennett enjoyed our visit.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis was indeed; a museum for every kid. The youngest kid to the kid at heart would have great fun here.