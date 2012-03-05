Bone Thugs -n- Harmony

Sunday night at the Newport Music Hall proved one thing. The the guys in the group Bone Thugs and Harmony know how to do is throw a party As soon as the show started we had the pleasure of hearing the extremely talented DJ Drew, not only was he extremely in touch with the crowd, but he also was pretty easy on the eyes. The crowd went more wild for him than they did for the next act.

The next act was ________. Three guys bouncing around, while one even took his shirt off to show us his lovely prison tats across his stomach. Um, shirt back on please. To be honest, it was so mediocre at best, that is the only thing that I can remember about the set. Even the girls next to me were begging it to be over. I think the ring leader of the trio said OH-IO around 1,244 times. I think that was the extent of his rapping skills.

A rapper called Dilemma stole the show of all the opening acts. Handsome, killer stage presence, and a story to tell. He was on point with every single beat. He even took off his hat to show that he had recently had brain surgery and should not even have the chance to be alive today. Dilemma is a fighter, and proved it with every rhyme. He won major points with the audience, and his beats and lyrical magic were amazing. I definitely would sign up to hear this guy again. The next act before our headliners was a rapper that went by Sin Marlee.. He mentioned that he travels with the band nationwide, and you could tell by his stage presence. One of his songs is still stuck in my head. Kickass beat, sick lyrics, and all around good rapper.

SO FINALLY our headliners hit the stage. It didn’t take long between sets to bring on the next act. Wish Bone & Krayzie Bone started by warming up in their home state, being that they are from Cleveland. They gave shout outs to all the Ohio people in the place. They definitely got the crowd going with their old school hits, and the crowed went wild when ‘Mary Jane’ came blaring through the speakers. With the lighters raised, everyone in the place sang along. The rappers gave props to their mentors and friends the “Fallen Soldiers” Eazy-E, 2 Pac, Notorious B.I.G., and BIg Pun. A small highlight was when the rappers searched the crowed to see if any gumption to get onstage and freestyle for the crowd. Three brave soldiers stood up. The first, had obviously done this before. He was by far the best. The second, a cute lil mama…. The last, was a bit of a larger white guy that looked like he was wearing a Cedar Point t-shirt. Needless to say, well, we know how that went. I felt like I was watching “A Night at the Apollo’. Good stuff. The group closed out with ‘Crossroads” and they definitely still have it. You know when you are exiting the venue and all people can talk about is how astounding the show was, they’ve still got it.

Rachel Canterberry/Columbus Wired

Photos by: Jason Mowry