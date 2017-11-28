Blue Jackets Defeat Hurricanes 3-2 in Shootout

The Columbus Blue Jackets bested the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 (SO), with goals coming from Josh Anderson, Zach Werenski, and Cam Atkinson. Joonis Korpisalo had it easy between the pipes during the shootout as both Carolina shots were off the mark.

A line we keep hearing from Columbus is they find ways to win, and tonight was no different. Columbus failed to put it away in regulation, however Panarin continues to show fans his skill in all aspects of the game.

Despite the giveaways (13) that plagued them for much of the game, Columbus attempted to play their game. With only one penalty on the night, the Blue Jackets stayed disciplined.

While not recognized with a star, Anderson continued to look solid in just about every scenario he was put in. Paired with Pierre-Luc Dubois, Anderson got the ball rolling with a goal just 1:10 into the opening period.

Although his play looked out of character for a large portion of the first period Werenski improved his game out of the gate in the second period through the end of the contest. Alexander Wennberg, just back from injury, dished to Zach who’s shot found an opening just above Scott Darling’s left shoulder 3:47 in the second period.

After both Columbus goals, Carolina answered back with goals from Noah Hanifin (1st) and Brock McGinn (3rd).

Columbus chased the game after Carolina tied the game for the second time. With the game forced to overtime neither team really pressured the play much which ensured the game would be decided in the shootout.

Both shooters for Columbus, Atkinson and Artemi Panarin, found the back of the net while Carolina saw both shots go wide of the net.

Not to be forgotten, Head Coach John Tortorella tallied his 100th win since taking the reins in Columbus.

Columbus certainly needs to improve in key areas such as the Power Play (0-1) and the faceoff if they want to compete in the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets will return to the ice Friday December 1st against the Anaheim Ducks, the puck drops at 7:00pm in Nationwide Arena.