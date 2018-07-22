In their only matchup against each other this season, the Ohio Machine dropped their ninth game of the year on Saturday night in Fortress Obetz at the hands of the Atlanta Blaze, 13-10.

Atlanta (5-6) kept their playoffs hopes alive while the loss put the Machine (3-9) well out of contention in the Major League Lacrosse standings with only two weeks left in the regular season.

After sitting through a 90-minute rain delay before the start of the game, the two teams finally took the field with the Sheens’ newly acquired attackman Bryce Wasserman striking first five minutes in.

The Blaze ripped off the next four goals, though, and took a 4-2 lead into the second quarter.

They would score three more in the second, only allowing Ohio to score one, and closed out the first half with a 7-3 edge.

The Machine went on a third quarter tear, though, battering Atlanta’s cage for five goals, holding the Blaze to two. Rookie attacker Justin Guterding ripped the nets for two of Ohio’s goals and chipped in one assist in the third stanza alone.

Heading into the fourth, the Sheens had momentum and started the final quarter with attackman Davey Emala’s first goal of the game and knotted the score, 9-9.

However, the excitement of Fortress Obetz’s 3,288 strong would be short-lived when Atlanta’s defense held Ohio at bay and with under 11 minutes to play, regained control when rookie midfielder Jack Korzelius got a shot past Machine goalie Kyle Bernlohr, notching the second goal of his short two-game professional career.

Less than 30 seconds later, Blaze midfielder Deemer Class ripped the nets for his first goal of the game to give them an 11-9 lead.

Five minutes later, it was Atlanta striking once again, this time from attackman Tommy Palasek’s first goal of the game.

Machine midfielder Peter Baum would stick one in with less than three minutes to go to pull the Sheens to within two, 12-10.

But staunch D from the Blaze would prove too much and with only eight seconds left to go, they jammed in the dagger when attacker Daniel Eipp stuck in his only goal of the game.

Atlanta attackman Kevin Rice led all players with four points on three goals and one assist.

Guterding led the Machine with three points, all coming in the second quarter.

Guterding was held to three shots for the entire game.

The Machine have their last home game of the season on Thursday night at 7 p.m. against the Florida Launch (4-7) for their Inaugural Gears and Beers event.

For tickets, click here.