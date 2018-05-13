Ohio Machine Kyle Bernlohr talks D after win over Rattlers
- May 13th, 2018
- Posted by Andy Evans
- in Featured Content, Ohio Machine (MLL)
Ohio Machine goalie Kyle Bernlohr talked with the media after his and his team’s stout defensive performance in their home win against the Dallas Rattlers.
Ohio Machine goalie Kyle Bernlohr talked about his and his team's stout defensive performance after Saturday night's win over the Dallas Rattlers.
Posted by Columbus Wired – Central Ohio's Premier Online Magazine on Sunday, May 13, 2018
Share this:
Leave a Comment