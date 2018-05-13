Categories
Ohio Machine Kyle Bernlohr talks D after win over Rattlers

Ohio Machine goalie Kyle Bernlohr talked with the media after his and his team’s stout defensive performance in their home win against the Dallas Rattlers.

 

Kyle Bernlohr

Ohio Machine goalie Kyle Bernlohr talked about his and his team's stout defensive performance after Saturday night's win over the Dallas Rattlers.

Posted by Columbus Wired – Central Ohio's Premier Online Magazine on Sunday, May 13, 2018

Graduate of THE Ohio State University school of journalism as well as the Ohio Media School (formerly the Ohio Center for Broadcasting). Andy has been with Columbus Wired since Feb. of 2015 covering everything from Ohio State football to the Memorial Tournament to the Ohio Machine. He also hosts his own podcast, The Buckeye Leafcast, which can be found on Youtube, Facebook, Twitter and right here on Columbus Wired.

