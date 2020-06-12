Assignment: National Road Western Ohio

By Giles Kennedy

Family and Travel Columnist

Recently the United States and the world has been ridden by the COVID-19 virus.

With recent restrictions lessening in Ohio, we continue the Assignment series with this installment.

Columbus Wired’s goal with this series bring you fresh content and great ideas for stuff for the family.

This time, we visit a historical site along the National Road and a re-birthed downtown mere minutes away.

The Dayton-Springfield area is only an hour plus plus from Metro Columbus.

Taylorsville Metro Park is part of the Dayton area Five Rivers Metro Park system. It is literally nestled between Vandalia and Huber Heights in the north end of Dayton.

With easy access from both I-70 and I-75, the National Road (US 40) cuts right through it.

It has four main trail heads. I explored the North Park entrance which connects to the Great Miami Trail. A large portion of trails rolls through former lands of the industrial crossroads of Tadmor. It served not only during canal travel times; as well as early railroad lines..

The main restrooms were at the South Park area.

Sadly due to COVID-19 restrictions, no trash cans and open restrooms; yet. (As all my recent travels, plan accordingly)

Keep posted with information on Taylorsville’s web link on the Five Rivers Park site.

25 minutes away, the refurbished City Market building has become home to Springfield and Clark County’s Heritage Center.

They plan to reopen possibly in later part of June. Please follow their Facebook page for details.

https://www.facebook.com/clarkcountyhistory/

However, the National Trail Recreation District is available. The parking lot facing the Heritage Center is available for anyone to bike or hike in Clark County.

The Little Miami Scenic Trail starts here. Un Mondo Cafe is actually open and a great local sourced coffee shop and cafe towards the Fountain Street end of the Heritage Center.

https://www.unmundocafe.com/

These are mere options to get out of the house and appreciate the history of the National Road not far from Columbus.