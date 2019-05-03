There is a buzz around Central Ohio ever since it was announced that the Columbus Destroyers would return to Arena Football League (AFL) in 2019. On Friday afternoon it became easier to watch the new-look Destroyers in action. The league announced that it reached an agreement with ESPN to broadcast all 2019 regular season games.

All games will be streamed live on ESPN3 and the ESPN app.

Former ESPN analyst and current AFL executive committee chair Ron Jaworski is pleased with the positive step for the league. “I’m delighted that AFL games will be on ESPN this season,” Jaworski said. “I’m very proud of my broadcast career at ESPN and I know first-hand that there is no better organization in sports.”

AFL Commissioner Randall Boe shared his thoughts about the new broadcast deal as well. “We are pleased for the AFL, its players, coaches, and fans, to be able to announce that all of our games will be broadcast on ESPN,” Boe said. “We are pleased and proud to be working with ESPN and think they will be a great partner to help us grow the AFL.”

Effective immediately fans will be able to catch all regular season games on ESPN3 and the ESPN App. At the conclusion of the regular season, fans can catch ArenaBowl XXXII on ESPN2. Friday’s game between the Baltimore Brigade and Philadelphia Soul begins the new era in AFL broadcasting. The game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. on May 3rd from Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Fans of the Destroyers can see the team in action Saturday afternoon when the team takes on the Atlantic City Blackjacks. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. and the game can be seen locally on the CW Columbus.