Appalachian Getaway: Lewisburg West Virginia

By Giles Kennedy

Family and Travel Columnist

With recent restrictions lessening in Ohio, Columbus Wired continues their goal to bring you fresh content and ideas for family trips.

This entry in our journey is a somewhat known way-stop between Pocahontas County and the New River Gorge.

Lewisburg, West Virginia is literally down the road from White Sulphur Springs.

It sits along the Greenbrier Valley Trail; one of many trails in West Virginia.

A recommended “Coolest Small Towns in America” by Budget Travel Magazine; it did prove its ranking.

One of the major things that makes Lewisburg cool lies underground.

Lost World Caverns; discovered in 1942, is one of West Virginia’s natural treasures.

The caverns lie 120 feet under the ground with a 1.25 mile loop with many natural discoveries to be made.

As with any attraction open; they met and exceed West Virginia’s COVID 19 safety protocol.

Tours can be booked via their website.

Once done at the caverns; stretch your legs in Downtown Lewisburg.

With antique shops, art galleries, pubs, coffee shops and restaurants; there is little bit of everything for everyone.

Brick House Antiques led our walking tour. Many relics and retro items are within their locations as well as other shops nearby.

Once done walking; the family is hungry.

We ate lunch at Hill and Hollar; a rustic, family friendly pub with wood fired pizza. A limited dessert selection had Guinness ice cream on scoop available.

The wife said pass. But, our cheese pizza and garden salad was excellent. They serves nationally known and locally brewed beverages.

https://www.hillandhollerpizza.com/menu

This establishment was part of a small shopping area with Amy’s Cakes and Cones right across the way.

They had a larger selection of ice cream, baked treats and artisan grocery items made in the Greenbrier Valley.

This cool and kitschy kitchen cafe is a great stop for food and frozen treats.

https://www.facebook.com/AmysCakesAndCones/

Many nationally known and locally owned hotels, bed and breakfasts and lodges are available nearby.

Please check out Lewisburg’s website for details.

Whether you stay a whole week or a single night; Lewisburg is indeed a cool destination.

