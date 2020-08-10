Appalachian Getaway: Antietam

By Giles Kennedy

With recent restrictions lessening in Ohio, Columbus Wired continues their goal to bring you fresh content and ideas for family trips.

This installment of the Appalachian Getaway is more reflective but never the less enjoyable.

One of the most brutal battles in the American Civil War took place in rural Maryland.

First, the basics for navigation.

Physical Address for Battlefield

5831 Dunker Church Road, Sharpsburg, MD 21782

Physical Address for Cemetery

Antietam National Cemetery

Sharpsburg, MD 21782

https://www.nps.gov/anti/index.htm

Currently with COVID 19 standards; the Visitors Center is not open. However, NPS volunteers and a park ranger mans a information station with maps, porta potties and basic info. The info station is manned from 9-3 daily.

One could hike, bicycle ride or do a driving tour of the vast battlefield areas.

23,000 soldiers were killed, wounded or missing after twelve hours of extremely deadly combat on September 17, 1862.

The Bloodiest Day in American History gives a somber yet peaceful exploration of the battlefield grounds.

Even with the grave facts of this significant battle; a day with the family can be made.

Myself, wife Tanya, and daughter Hannah spent nearly half the day exploring.

Everything from playing Tic Tac Toe with stars representing the Union, X’s representing the Confederates; to looking amazingly at reproduction cannons, memorials and points of interest.

We had a very enjoyable time.

Several states had memorials made for the lives lost on both the Union and Confederate sides.

Ohio; which the most Union soldiers served, had several monuments and markers. This included the 12th Army Corps.

This included the 6th, 7th, and 66th Ohio Infantries.

Once done with exploring the Battlefield; we headed to towards Sharpsburg, MD and Shepardstown, W.VA.

There are many places nearby to explore and make a day for the family.

In these hard times; remember those who were before us, helps us appreciate the freedom we have.

I would seriously encourage those who in the area to visit Antietam.