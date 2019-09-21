Amish Country Ohio: Trains, History and Cheese

By Giles Kennedy

Family and Travel Columnist

My family and I planned a simple trip to Holmes, Tuscarawas and Knox County.

We did not plan a full day as we had. But, it was a trip well worth.

Our first visit was to the Age of Steam Roundhouse; outside of Sugarcreek. A more in depth summary is on our partner site, The Ohio Railroader

Tours are offered May through October on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM, and 2:00 PM.

Ticket pricing: Adults $20, Seniors & Veterans $17, Youth $12 (3 – 16), Under 3 & Active Duty Military (w/ ID) FREE

Please visit their website for group tours, special events, etc.

After our nearly two hour extensive tour, we traveled to Sugarcreek. Although a week ahead of its biggest event (The Ohio Swiss Festival, 3rd weekend in September), we had plenty to do.

We had lunch at an excellent pizzeria near the Garaway High School Athletic Fields off Dover Road. Park Street Pizza (ran by two local folks, who have organic and locally source products.)

For $29 and change, a large sausage pizza and house salad fed our crew.

http://www.parkstreetpizza.com/#about

The iconic stop was indeed the World’s Largest Cuckoo Clock; in the center of town.

Nearby, an overlooked gem is the Alpine Hills Muesum. It features Amish, European immgrant and local history

http://alpinehills.webstarts.com/

Heading west towards Charm, we discovered what many other visitors already knew.

The gift shop between Charm and Berlin is a popular stop; but very small. If you are into more Amish and comfort food fair, the Chalet in the Valley Restaurant is right across the road.

https://www.babyswiss.com/store-and-factory-information

http://chaletinthevalley.com/

Heini’s Cheese Chalet in nearby Berlin is also a great stop. Berlin features many shops, antique malls and great places to visit.

https://heartofamishcountry.com/

A hidden gem on our way home was just outside Danville, Ohio off US Route 62

Weaver’s Farm and Furniture features a petting zoo, a full Amish crafted furniture shop and a small deli and bakery.

https://weaversfarmandfurniture.com/about/

With fall coming, Amish Country Ohio is no shortage of things to do for the whole family.