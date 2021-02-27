Allen County Museum: Lima’s Panorama of History
With recent restrictions due to COVID 19 in Ohio, Columbus Wired continues their goal to bring you fresh content and ideas for family trips.
Most folks know Lima for the “Kewpee” burgers, tanks being built and some of its railroad history.
Lima and Allen County is literally a microcosm of Ohio’s history in one area.
The Allen County Museum; located at the corners of Market and Metcalf streets, is worth a visit to Lima.
620 W Market St, Lima, OH 45801 (West of Downtown, near Mercy Hospital St. Rita)
(419) 222-9426
HOURS
(Admission: Suggested donation $5.OO; items for sale at customer service/info desk)
Tuesday – Friday
1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
We encourage those at risk to start the afternoon with us at 1:00 p.m.
Saturday
1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. .
We encourage those at risk to start the afternoon with us at 1:00 p.m.
Closed Sundays, Mondays And Major Holidays
The Children’s Discovery Center is not open but does have Take It and Make It crafts.
The Library is open by appointment only.
The Model Rail Display is available upon request and special events; pending volunteers available to man the train layout.
To say you could spend a half a day; if not the entire day inside of the Museum is an understandment.
The region started as a crossroads for Native Americans; in particular the Shawnee nation.
In the 1700 and 1800’s many explorers and settlers the southern region of the Black Swamp area of Ohio.
Once, Ohio was a state; Lima and Allen County continued to a focus point for settlers and ingenuity.
When the industrial revolution came about; names like Standard Oil, Lima Locomotive Works, Ford Motor Company and others dotted the region.
A vast collection of fossils, native American items, industrial relics and much more spread throughout the space.
As Ohio was a major contributor to the Civil War; a vast firearms and military collection can be found. Even in later times, a rare Liberty Truck is on display from World War I.
As fore mentioned; the Lima Locomotive Works was a long time source of pride for Allen County.
A static Lima built Shay locomotive; as well other artifacts are available to see.
Artifacts from Allen County’s oil history, transportation history and local legends adorn the halls.
If you do visit Lima; there are many other places to visit around the city and the county.
For more details; visit https://www.visitgreaterlima.com
I would highly making this a day trip from Columbus. It is so well worth the drive.
