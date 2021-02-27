Allen County Museum: Lima’s Panorama of History

By Giles Kennedy

Family and Travel Columnist

Most folks know Lima for the “Kewpee” burgers, tanks being built and some of its railroad history.

Lima and Allen County is literally a microcosm of Ohio’s history in one area.

The Allen County Museum; located at the corners of Market and Metcalf streets, is worth a visit to Lima.

620 W Market St, Lima, OH 45801 (West of Downtown, near Mercy Hospital St. Rita)

(419) 222-9426

HOURS (Admission: Suggested donation $5.OO; items for sale at customer service/info desk) ​Tuesday – Friday