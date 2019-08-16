Federer Falls, Djokovic Wins in Cincinnati

Seven-time Western & Southern Open champion Roger Federer is out after a third round 6-3, 6-4 loss to qualifier Andrey Rublev.

If you blinked you likely missed the match, as Rublev capitalize on Federer’s mistakes to take the match in just over an hour, his quickest defeat on tour since 2003.

Uncharacteristically, Federer was broken twice to open the match and the tone for the rest of the match was set.

“And there you have it. It set the tone for the match a little bit,” Federer said. “He was super clean — offense, defense, serving well. He didn’t give me anything.”

Despite the loss, Federer feels good going into the US Open. “I mean, look, also very important for me is always to see that I’m injury-free and I’m feeling good. Regardless of what the outcome of this week, I’m happy I came here, had good practice sessions.”

Novak Djokovic, the last remaining seed of the top eight seeds, made quick work of Pablo Carreno Busta in a 6-3, 6-4 Round of 16 victory Thursday evening.

Djokovic, now on an eight-match winning streak in Cincinnati, broke in the sixth game of the of the first set at love to take the first set. Carreno Busta failed to convert four break points in the second set before Djokovic broke in the third game on a 13-point rally.

“I don’t think the score indicates how tough it was on the court. We battled it out. I think I was serving really well. That was probably the best shot in the game tonight for me, over 70 per cent of first serves in. Got me out of trouble in the second set when I was facing break points,” Djokovic said.

Friday’s Men’s Quarterfinals: [1] Novak Djokovic (SRB) v Lucas Pouille (FRA) [Q] Andrey Rublev (RUS) v [9] Daniil Medvedev [11] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) v Richard Gasquet (FRA) [Q] Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) v [16] David Goffin (BEL)

Friday’s Women’s Quarterfinals: [1] Ashleigh Barty (AUS) v Maria Sakkari (GRE) [3] Karolina Pliskova (CZE) v Szetlana Kuznetsova (RUS)

Venus Williams (USA) v [16] Madison Keys (USA)

Sofia Kenin (USA) v [2] Naomi Osaka (JPN)