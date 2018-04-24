Are you planning to make the trip out to Fortress Obetz to see the Ohio Machine defend the Steinfeld Cup this season? The defending Major League Lacrosse champions roll out the red carpet for fans on Sunday, April 29th, welcoming in the New York Lizards.

One of the new additions to the ambiance at Fortress Obetz will be an on-site beer garden. The Machine enter into a partnership with the Mid-Ohio Foodbank to create the “Hops for Hunger End Zone.” The reigning MLL champions are committed to the Central Ohio area and want to give back by raising funds for the foodbank at all home matches this season.

“We are excited to partner with the Ohio Machine to help feed our hungry neighbors and support our local lacrosse team,” Mid-Ohio Foodbank president and CEO Matt Habash said in a press release Tuesday afternoon. “One in six Ohioans – one in four children – do not know where their next meal is coming from. Strong community partnerships like this one play a vital role in our work to connect nourishing food with hungry families.”

Some of the best local brews will feature in the beer garden, with a portion of the proceeds donated back to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank. Fans can purchase discounted tickets all season long using the code MOF18, with two dollars for every ticket donated back to Mid-Ohio Foodbank.

“We built our Ohio Machine Lacrosse Foundation last Fall on two pillars, to grow the game of lacrosse and give back to our home state,” Ohio Machine President Ryan Chenault said. “This relationship with Mid-Ohio Foodbank touches on so many things that we want to strive to do. We’d like to create unique and engaging fan experiences on-site, supporting our home here in Ohio as well as creating new fans of the sport and the Machine.”

Each game, a local Ohio brew will be featured in the Hops for Hunger Endzone as part of a Tap Takeover series. For every beer sold this season, one dollar will be donated back to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank. The partnership will continue throughout the season, culminating with the Gears and Beers Craft Beer Festival on July 26.

“Our Hops for Hunger End Zone will feature Ohio beer throughout the season and donate money to help hungry Ohioans,” Chenault said. “All people 21 and older can enjoy some time outside, stand field-side and play games with friends, all while helping Mid-Ohio Foodbank and the Machine fight hunger. The Ohio Machine is truly blessed to have a great venue partner in Fortress Obetz to allow us the flexibility to form a relationship where a portion of sales is donated to a great and important cause.”